Big rig driver pinned in semi, horse killed in Polk County crash

POLK CITY, Fla. - A horse was killed in Polk County early Wednesday in a crash involving two tractor-trailers, deputies said.

The crash was reported at 4:45 a.m. on State Road 33 near Green Pond Road in Polk City. S.R. 33 is closed in both directions in the area.

Deputies said at least one of the tractor-trailers struck the horse.

One of the big rig drivers was pinned in the cab, deputies said. His condition is not known.

The other driver was not injured.

No other details have been released.

