Big rig hits, kills driver who got out of disabled car in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A driver who was outside his disabled car was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, according to officials.
The fatal crash was reported at 3:34 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 192 (East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) at Crabgrass Road near St. Cloud.
Troopers said a big rig struck the driver.
U.S. 192 east is closed in the area. Drivers can use Nova Road as an alternate route.
No other details have been released.
#Osceola #Fatal #Crash
EB US-192 at Crabgrass Rd
(Holopaw)
- Semi involved
- EB Lanes CLOSED
- Use Nova Rd as your alternate@FHPOrlando @positivityOsceola @OsceolaSheriff pic.twitter.com/QWUJVptj4t — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 31, 2019
