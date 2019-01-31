Big rig hits, kills driver who got out of disabled car in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A driver who was outside his disabled car was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, according to officials.

The fatal crash was reported at 3:34 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 192 (East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) at Crabgrass Road near St. Cloud.

Troopers said a big rig struck the driver.

U.S. 192 east is closed in the area. Drivers can use Nova Road as an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

