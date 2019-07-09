Stolen car fleeing DeLand police crashes into big rig

DeLAND, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after a stolen car fleeing from DeLand police crashed into a tractor-trailer, causing the big rig to overturn and block traffic, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Spring Garden Avenue near International Speedway Boulevard.

The FHP said a 2016 Toyota stolen in Orlando was traveling west on U.S. Highway 92 and fleeing from police when the driver ran a red light and struck the left side of the big rig, which overturned on Spring Garden Avenue.

Three people in the stolen car tried to leave the scene, but DeLand police took them into custody, troopers said. The names and ages of the trio have not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 44-year-old Deltona man, suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The big rig was later towed from the scene.

No other details have been released.

