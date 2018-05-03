Body found along I-4 in Polk County after hit-and-run, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian along westbound Interstate 4 in Polk County.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a news release sent Thursday morning that the incident happened during the past 24 hours on I-4 west near U.S. 98.

Gaskins said the body of a man was found in the grass shoulder of the highway.

The FHP said the vehicle that hit the man may have front-end damage. Gaskins said troopers found vehicle parts in the area from a front headlight or turn signal.

No further details were immediately available.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.