3 Brevard corrections deputies arrested for DUI in separate crashes

VIERA, Fla. - Three Brevard corrections deputies have been arrested on DUI charges in separate incidents over the past few days, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Ivey, who held a news conference Tuesday in Viera to address the arrests, said deputies Brittany Rowland and William Dampman had been drinking at a local establishment and were involved in single-vehicle crashes after they left.

"One went north and the other went south, and they both had accidents," Ivey said.

Rowland, 28, crashed her vehicle into a concrete barrier on U.S. 1 in Titusville just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Dampman, 31, crashed his vehicle into a ditch off Montgomery Road in Mims 30 minutes later, taking out a stop sign in the process, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

No one was injured in the crashes, and they both face charges of DUI with property damage.

Ivey said Ronald Collins was arrested Monday night in Cocoa Beach on a charge of DUI with property damage. He was not injured in the single-vehicle crash.

Ivey called the deputies "knuckleheads" and said he was "extremely angered" by the arrests, adding that it gives his agency and 1,500 employees a bad name.

All three deputies have been suspended without pay.

"It's the fullest extent (of punishment) I can do by contract," Ivey said. "They made horrible choices, putting themselves in this position."

Ivey said he can't relate to the situation because he's never had a drink in his life.

BREAKING: @BrevardSheriff announces three corrections deputies arrested and suspended without pay following accusations of driving under the influence and causing property damage. “They made not only bad decisions but horrible decisions” - Sheriff Ivey @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/TX6vwFM9sX — James Sparvero (@News6James) May 1, 2018

