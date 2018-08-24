Busy stretch of Colonial Drive to close

ORLANDO, Fla. - A busy stretch of Colonial Drive will be closed Friday night through Sunday morning.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say they need to close Colonial Drive in both directions from Hughey Avenue to Orange Avenue starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

FDOT says the closure is needed for construction of the new eastbound I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive.

FDOT had a similar shutdown in April after cracks appeared on one of the new support beams being installed for the I-4 Ultimate project.

Drivers can use Amelia Street to get around the closure.

