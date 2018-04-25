Calcium chloride spill shuts down lanes of Florida's Turnpike

Calcium chloride being hauled in a tractor-trailer spilled onto Florida's Turnpike in Orange County on Wednesday, prompting officials to close several lanes.

The spill was reported in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sand Lake Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Only one southbound lane will be open in the area for an extended period of time, troopers said.

The FHP said the driver of the big rig came to a sudden stop because of traffic congestion and barrels of calcium chloride, which were not properly secured, spilled.

"Due to the hazmat cleanup, lanes will be shut down," the FHP said.

Northbound lanes are not affected.

