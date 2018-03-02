Car crashes into Orlando lake

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car crashed into a lake Friday morning in Orlando after the driver apparently suffered a medical episode, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper said.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near North Apopka Vineland Road and Sawmill Boulevard, south of Clarcona Ocoee Road.

The driver, described by the trooper as young female, was able to escape, officials said. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The FHP is investigating.

No other details have been released.



