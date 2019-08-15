Car crashes into canal in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car crashed into a canal Thursday morning in Orlando, but everyone made it out safely.

The crash was reported on South John Young Parkway at West Taft Vineland Road.

Video from the scene shows half the car submerged in the water.

No other details have been released.

Car in the water at S. John Young Pkwy & W. Taft Vineland Rd. Everyone made it out safely @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/HpvWO5fPzZ — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 15, 2019

