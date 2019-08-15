Traffic

Car crashes into canal in Orlando

Wreck reported on John Young Parkway

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car crashed into a canal Thursday morning in Orlando, but everyone made it out safely.

The crash was reported on South John Young Parkway at West Taft Vineland Road.

Video from the scene shows half the car submerged in the water.

No other details have been released.

