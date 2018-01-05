Car crashes through brick wall, into Orange County home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car crashed through a guardrail and brick wall before slamming into a house early Friday in Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported at a Mortiz Court home located behind Chickasaw Trail, north of Curry Ford Road.

According to authorities, a man lost control of his vehicle driving through a sharp turn on Chickasaw Trail. The car went off the road, through a brick wall and into a bedroom before catching fire, officials said.

The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma patient. His condition is not known.

No one inside the home was injured.

The house sustained structural damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

A car plows through a guard rail, brick wall, and a family's home in the middle of the night. More on @news6wkmg this morning. pic.twitter.com/azM5JRdCh6 — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) January 5, 2018

