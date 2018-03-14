Traffic

Car overturns, topples pole, knocking out power to 4,000 near Ocoee

Driver not seriously hurt; Duke Energy restores power to most customers

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

OCOEE, Fla. - A car crashed into and toppled a pole early Wednesday in Orange County, knocking out power to about 4,000 people, officials said.

The crash was reported at Good Homes Road and Balboa Drive near Ocoee.

The driver was able to crawl out of the overturned vehicle and was not seriously injured, officials said.

Duke Energy crews worked to restore power. Most customers were restored by 6 a.m.

No other details have been released.
 

