Car overturns, topples pole, knocking out power to 4,000 near Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. - A car crashed into and toppled a pole early Wednesday in Orange County, knocking out power to about 4,000 people, officials said.

The crash was reported at Good Homes Road and Balboa Drive near Ocoee.

The driver was able to crawl out of the overturned vehicle and was not seriously injured, officials said.

Duke Energy crews worked to restore power. Most customers were restored by 6 a.m.

No other details have been released.



Crash on Good Homes Rd left neighborhood without power. Car reportedly hit a pole. Crews towing car right now. Duke Energy crews are here working to restore power. @news6wkmg @TrooperSteve_ pic.twitter.com/IpXXopnMZk — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) March 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.