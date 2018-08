PINE HILLS, Fla. - A car crashed into an Orange County school bus overnight, but few details have been released.

The crash happened at Pine Hills Road and Liming Avenue in Pine Hills.

No students were on the bus.

Residents who live nearby said another car crashed into a house. It's not known if the wrecks were related to one another.

It's not known how many people were hurt in the crashes.





