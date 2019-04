LAKE NONA, Fla. - A car crashed into a Lake Nona restaurant Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at the Chipotle Mexican Grill at 12278 Narcoossee Road.

Photos from the scene show a stretcher and first responders nearby, but it's not known if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.