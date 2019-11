COCOA, Fla. - A car was split in half early Thursday in a crash in Cocoa.

The wreck was reported near School Street and Prospect Avenue.

Video from the scene showed the car crashed into a concrete pole, with its front end nearby.

No other details have been released by authorities.

