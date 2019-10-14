Child, 3 adults injured in ATV crash in Brevard

A child is injured in an ATV crash in Brevard County, officials say.

SCOTTSMOOR, Fla. - Four people, including a child, were injured Monday in an ATV crash in Brevard County, officials said.

The crash was reported on Dixie Avenue at Wheeler Road near Scottsmoor.

Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted that the child was a trauma alert patient. The three adults were not critically injured, officials said.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Video from the scene showed two ATVs near each other, with one of them in a ravine off a dirt road.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.