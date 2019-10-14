Child, 3 adults injured in ATV crash in Brevard

SCOTTSMOOR, Fla. - Four people, including a child, were injured Monday in an ATV crash in Brevard County, officials said.
The crash was reported on Dixie Avenue at Wheeler Road near Scottsmoor.
Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted that the child was a trauma alert patient. The three adults were not critically injured, officials said.
Details about the crash have not been released.
Video from the scene showed two ATVs near each other, with one of them in a ravine off a dirt road.
**#ATV INCIDENT** Dixie Av/Wheeler Rd. #Scottsmoor. ATV incident with 4 patients, 1 is a pediatric #TraumaAlert and 3 are non-critical. @Health_First First Flight inbound. E21, E22, R22, R23, D20, First Flight on the call. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest pic.twitter.com/oopCSjhMDj — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 14, 2019
