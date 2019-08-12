Traffic

Church school van carrying 11 students involved in Orange County crash

Several children suffer 'very minor injuries,' officials say

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several children suffered minor injuries Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County involving a church school van, officials said.

The crash was reported at Edgewater Drive and Forest City Road in Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials tweeted that the van was carrying 11 children when it collided with a car.

"There are very minor injuries to several children," officials said.

In total, 11 children and two adults were checked out, rescue officials said. At least one person was taken to a hospital.

