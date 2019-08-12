Church school van carrying 11 students involved in Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several children suffered minor injuries Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County involving a church school van, officials said.

The crash was reported at Edgewater Drive and Forest City Road in Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials tweeted that the van was carrying 11 children when it collided with a car.

"There are very minor injuries to several children," officials said.

In total, 11 children and two adults were checked out, rescue officials said. At least one person was taken to a hospital.

