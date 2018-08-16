City vehicle strikes, kills woman in Daytona Beach hit-and-run, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed by a city vehicle early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach, police said.

The fatal wreck happened at 3:05 a.m. on State Road A1A at Main Street.

Daytona Beach police said an investigation determined that a Public Works truck heading south on A1A struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The city truck left the scene, according to police, who said they have since made contact with the suspected driver.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.