Clermont man, 48, dies in New Year's Day crash

CLERMONT, Fla. - A 48-year-old Clermont man was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash after his pickup truck struck a fence and tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:15 a.m. on County Road 531 near Shiloh Acres Drive in Lake County.

The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup south on C.R. 561 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup left the road and struck a fence post before the truck flipped and its roof hit a tree, troopers said.

The man, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation.

