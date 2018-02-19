Commissioners to vote on plan to extend Osceola Parkway

Learn Alternate Routes -- Go over your evacuation plan with your family, and learn alternate routes to safety.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on a controversial project that could impact neighborhoods in Osceola County.

Leaders are expected to take up the proposed extension of Osceola Parkway.

Currently, the proposed extension would begin one mile west of Boggy Creek Road and extend several miles east along the Orange-Osceola county line.

However, current alternatives show the extension could impact several homes in the St. Cloud.

The county originally voted on the parkway extension in 2016, but now must decide exactly where to place the extension.

Monday's county commission meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.

