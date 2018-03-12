Construction on I-4 Ultimate project resumes after worker's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction on the I-4 Ultimate project resumed Monday after the death of a worker who was struck and killed by reinforced steel last week in downtown Orlando, officials aid.

SGL, the company operating the massive I-4 project, said work will be limited and will not include the area where Michael Tolman, 56, was struck.

"After a comprehensive review of our safety management and protocols with our entire SGL team, subcontractors and workers, we have confirmed that we have a safe work plan in place and can recommence work at this time," SGL said in a statement.

Officials said Tolman, an ironworker for a subcontractor who had worked in the industry for 25 years, died after being struck around 9:45 a.m. Thursday along I-4 west at South Street near the Amway Center. Tolman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later died, officials said.

I-4 Ultimate is an at least six-year, $2 billion project that will transform a 21-mile stretch of the highway from Kirkman Road to State Road 434. The project began in 2015.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Tolman's death.

