Construction workers find body of motorcyclist killed in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Construction workers on Monday found the body of a 20-year-old Orlando man who was killed in a motorcycle crash the previous night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Victor Rodriguez Cardona died in the crash, which the FHP said was believed to have happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in Orange County.

The FHP said Cardona was driving a 2019 Suzuki north on an access road parallel to Narcoossee Road near Eagle Creek Road when he lost control of the bike and struck a barrier wall. Troopers said Cardona was ejected over the wall and his body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. by workers.

Cardona was not wearing a helmet, the FHP said. Alcohol tests are pending, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

