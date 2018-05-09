HOWEY IN THE HILLS, Fla. - A woman was pulled to safety Wednesday morning by good Samaritans who saw her car plunge into a body of water in Howey-in-the-Hills, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman crashed her 2015 Nissan Altima into a guardrail on the Howey Bridge sometime around 8 a.m. before the vehicle plunged into the water.

Howey-in-the-Hills police said a group of construction workers with La Ware Construction saw the woman, who was able to get out of her vehicle after it landed in the water, and used a rescue boat they had in the water at the time to rescue her.

[PHOTOS: Construction crew pulls woman from water after car goes over Howey Bridge]

Deputies said the good Samaritans used a rope to pull her from the water.

Traffic lanes going into Howey in the Hills were shut down and drivers were being rerouted through Astatula as the rescue was underway, authorities said. Drivers were asked to avoid State Road 19 south out of Tavares.

The bridge reopened to one-way traffic around 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Police said around 9:50 a.m. that the woman was being treated at a nearby hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, according to police.

