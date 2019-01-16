Coroner: Wrong-way driver in fatal I-75 crash had 0.306 BAC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The wrong-way driver who killed a vacationing Michigan family on Interstate 75 had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, a Kentucky official said.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said in a statement that Joey Bailey, 41, of Georgetown, had a 0.306 blood-alcohol content and was at fault in the crash that killed six people. The legal limit in Kentucky is 0.08.

Lexington police said a pickup truck going southbound the northbound lanes struck a sport utility vehicle at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 and the SUV caught fire.

The crash killed five members of the Abbas family of Northville, Michigan: 42-year-old Issam, 38-year-old Rima, 14-year-old Ali, 13-year-old Isabella and 7-year-old Giselle. Bailey also died.

The family was returning from a trip in Florida.

The fatal crash comes days after seven people were killed in a fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville.

