Crane overturns on State Road 417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crane overturned early Tuesday on State Road 417 in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tire blew out on the crane, which overturned in the southbound lanes of S.R. 417 near Curry Ford Road. All southbound lanes of S.R. 417 were blocked in the area, but all lanes were reopened around 6:50 a.m.

The crane operator was taken to a hospital but did not suffer major injuries, according to troopers.

Hydraulic fluid leaked from the crane, but crews cleaned up the spill.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

No other details have been released.

TRAFFIC ALERT!



SB SR-417 at Lake Underhill Rd

(between Curry Ford and SR-408_

- HEAVY delays will occur

- Plan ahead pic.twitter.com/tzljLybUy8 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 22, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.