LONGWOOD, Fla. - A crash is causing a traffic jam Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

The crash was reported on I-4 west near State Road 434.

I-4 west was blocked in the area, but one lane was later reopened.

"Major delays expected; seek alternate route," Seminole County officials tweeted.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.