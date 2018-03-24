Crash snarls eastbound I-4 traffic at Colonial Drive

Photo courtesy of FDOT

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving at least two large vehicles Saturday afternoon shut down all eastbound lanes of traffic on I-4 at State Road 50, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which took place at 2:12 p.m., blocked all eastbound lanes of traffic at Colonial Drive. Lanes slowly reopened as crews worked to clear the scene and traffic slowly began moving again.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the crash or when all lanes would reopen.

