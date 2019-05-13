Traffic

Crash closes Colonial Drive in east Orange County

Wreck reported near Tanner Drive

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A rollover crash has forced officials to close Colonial Drive in east Orange County.

The crash was reported Monday morning on eastbound Colonial Drive at Tanner Road.

All eastbound lanes are closed in the area. One westbound lane is open.

Details about the crash have not been released, but expect major delays in the area.

