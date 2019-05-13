Crash closes Colonial Drive in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A rollover crash has forced officials to close Colonial Drive in east Orange County.

The crash was reported Monday morning on eastbound Colonial Drive at Tanner Road.

All eastbound lanes are closed in the area. One westbound lane is open.

Details about the crash have not been released, but expect major delays in the area.

EB Colonial Dr x Tanner Rd

- Eastbound SHUTDOWN

- Rollover #crash

- One lane closed westbound

*expect major delays East Orange County#traffic #orange #monday #brevard pic.twitter.com/PSBfW5i00f — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) May 13, 2019

