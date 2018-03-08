Florida Turnpike reopens near I-75 after trailer overturns

WILDWOOD, Fla. - A crash prompted authorities to close the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near I-75.

All northbound lanes were closed in the area but reopened three hours later, the FHP said.

Trooper said a car hauler drifted into the outside lane, causing the driver of a tractor-trailer to collide with a barrier wall. The trailer, carrying miscellaneous supplies, detached from the rig and overturned, troopers said.

The big rig driver was able to come to a controlled stop and was not injured, the FHP said.

No other information about the car hauler has been released.

Not a good start for #Turnpike travels this morning



NB Turnpike SHUTDOWN

just south of I-75



Take US-301 to SR-44 to I-75 pic.twitter.com/qiBjVMaJO6 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) March 8, 2018

