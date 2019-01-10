Rollover crash slows I-4 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A crash is causing traffic concerns on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The wreck was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-4 west near mile marker 126, just west of U.S. 92.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve says the vehicle rolled over from the eastbound lanes into westbound traffic.

Video from a traffic camera shows a car on its side.

No other details have been released.

WB I-4 x 126MM

- Rolled from EB into the WB lanes

- HEAVY delays WB pic.twitter.com/c73Pyftotx — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 10, 2019

