Crash slows I-4 near Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A multiple-vehicle crash has forced officials to close Interstate 4 near Altamonte Springs.

The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on I-4 west between state roads 434 and 436.

All westbound lanes were closed in the area, but one lane was later reopened.

Video shows a semi and other cars involved in the crash.

Traffic is slow in the area.

Details about the wreck are not known.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute | Trooper Steve's updates]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.