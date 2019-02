WINTER PARK, Fla. - A crash prompted officials to close Interstate 4 in Orange County.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on I-4 west near Fairbanks Avenue.

All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed, and traffic is backed up in the area. Two lanes were later reopened.

Details about the crash have not been released.

