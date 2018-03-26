I-4 reopens after crash near I-95 in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A crash blocked Interstate 4 early Monday near Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The crash was reported on I-4 east at the I-95 ramps near Daytona Beach. All eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed in the area.

I-4 east reopened around 6:45 a.m.

#Crash causing delays on #I4



EB I-4 x I-95



Traffic being diverted to Hwy92 pic.twitter.com/Ybz6ORSH0P — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) March 26, 2018

