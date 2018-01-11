Fatal crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 in Brevard, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Several lanes of southbound I-95 were shut down at mile marker 193 following a crash near Rockledge that left one man dead Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash around 9:40 p.m. involved a box truck with two men inside, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other refused treatment, troopers said.

As of 11 p.m., at least one lane had reopened.

No other details about the crash were immediately released.

