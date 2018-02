ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash forced officials to close State Road 408 in Orlando.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. Thursday on S.R. 408 west near Rouse Road.

All westbound lanes of S.R. 408 were closed. They were later reopened.

Details about the crash have not been released.

