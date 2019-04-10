Traffic

SR 417 reopens near Lake Nona after crash

Wreck reported near Boggy Creek Road

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

LAKE NONA, Fla. - A crash involving several vehicles prompted officials to shut down State Road 417 near Lake Nona.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on S.R. 417 south near Boggy Creek Road.

More Traffic Headlines

All southbound lanes of S.R. 417 were closed in the area, but they were later reopened.

Video from Sky 6 showed Orlando firefighters assisting the victims.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Details about the crash have not been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.