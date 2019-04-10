SR 417 reopens near Lake Nona after crash

LAKE NONA, Fla. - A crash involving several vehicles prompted officials to shut down State Road 417 near Lake Nona.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on S.R. 417 south near Boggy Creek Road.

All southbound lanes of S.R. 417 were closed in the area, but they were later reopened.

Video from Sky 6 showed Orlando firefighters assisting the victims.

Details about the crash have not been released.

