Crash closes SR 528 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pickup truck crashed into another truck in the median of State Road 528 in Orange County, prompting authorities to close the toll road.

The crash was reported at 8:04 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 528 near Goldenrod Road. S.R. 528 east is closed in the area.

According to Orlando police, the pickup veered off the road and hit a truck in the median.

The driver of the pickup suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, police said.

No other details have been released.

