SANFORD, Fla. - A busy Sanford intersection was shut down after a crash involving a motorcycle, officials said.

Sanford police said the crash on West Second Street and Hartwell involved serious injuries, but they did not give further details on the victims or what those injuries were.

West 25th Street was shut down from Georgia Avenue to Marshall Avenue.

Drivers were warned to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

