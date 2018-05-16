I-4 reopens after crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash prompted officials to close I-4 in Osceola County.
The crash was reported Wednesday on I-4 west near World Drive.
All lanes of I-4 west wee closed but were reopened before 3 p.m.
Rain was falling across Central Florida at the time of the crash, but it's not known if it played a role in the wreck.
Details about the crash have not been released.
