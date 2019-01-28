Fatal crash slows I-4 near Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 32-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 4 near Disney World, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. on I-4 east near mile marker 67. I-4 east was closed in the area, but later reopened.

The FHP said Marianita Perez Ocasio, 46, of Orlando, was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi on I-4 east when she lost control and veered into the center lane, where her car was struck by a big rig.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Ocasio was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but did not suffer any injuries, the FHP said. Both were wearing their seat belts, the FHP said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

