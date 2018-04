ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving a school bus slowed traffic Thursday morning on State Road 417 in Orange County.

One southbound lane of S.R. 417 was blocked near Landstar Boulevard near Orlando.

A car and the bus collided, but no one was seriously hurt, officials said.

No students were aboard the bus.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.