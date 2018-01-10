Traffic

1 killed in rollover crash on John Young Parkway, police say

Expect delays near Princeton Street

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
A crash closes JYP in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash snarled rush-hour traffic on a major Orlando road Wednesday morning.

The fatal crash was reported on North John Young Parkway at Princeton Street during the morning rush hour.

The wreck caused major traffic delays in the area, closing southbound lanes of JYP. All lanes of North John Young Parkway were back open by 10:40 a.m., police said.

An Orlando police spokesperson said one person was killed in the single-vehicle rollover crash.

More details about the crash have not been released.

