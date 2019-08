Interstate 95 was blocked Friday morning in Brevard County because of a crash.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on I-95 north at Palm Bay Road. The interstate was reopened about 40 minutes later.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there were injuries associated with the crash, but no other details have been released.

