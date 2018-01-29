Traffic

Crashes cause delays on I-4 in Seminole, Orange counties

News 6 traffic anchor Steve Montiero urges drivers to slow down

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Several crashes Monday morning during a wet commute have caused major delays on Interstate 4, especially in Seminole and Orange counties.

Traffic is backed up on westbound I-4, from Lake Mary to State Road 408.

Another crash on I-4 west at State Road 436 shut down a couple of lanes. The crash was later cleared.

News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Steve Montiero urges drivers to slow down, especially while driving in the rain.

