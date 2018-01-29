Crashes cause delays on I-4 in Seminole, Orange counties

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Several crashes Monday morning during a wet commute have caused major delays on Interstate 4, especially in Seminole and Orange counties.
Traffic is backed up on westbound I-4, from Lake Mary to State Road 408.
Another crash on I-4 west at State Road 436 shut down a couple of lanes. The crash was later cleared.
News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Steve Montiero urges drivers to slow down, especially while driving in the rain.
Word of the day: #Delays
Westbound I-4 from Lake Mary to SR-408 seeing MAJOR backups due to multiple crashes in 🔑 spots.
Nice and steady out there today. The 🌧 does not help. — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 29, 2018
