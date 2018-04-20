Photos: Crews battle vehicle fire on I-4 East in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flames scorched a vehicle on the right side of eastbound I-4 in Orlando Friday as crews worked to put out the blaze.

Officials said around 1:47 p.m. that the flames were burning near State Road 528.

Tall flames could be seen coming from the vehicle until Orange County Fire Rescue crews arrived. Heavy smoke was also seen.

The front of the vehicle appeared to be burned as firefighters hosed the flames down.

Photo courtesy of FDOT

Officials said the right lane of traffic was shut down as they worked to put out the fire.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Fire officials have not said what caused the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.