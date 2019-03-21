Crews replace I-4 sign that misspelled Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - It took more than some White Out, but a large Interstate 4 road sign that misspelled the name of the city of Altamonte Springs has been replaced.

Crews spent the overnight hours early Thursday replacing the sign, which read, "Alamonte Springs," which didn't have the first "T" in it.

Video from Sky 6 showed the error before the sign, on I-4 west, was replaced.

Florida transportation officials said the mistake was made by a contractor, which will cover the cost of the replacement. There's no word how much the mistake cost.

