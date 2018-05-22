DeBary neighbors fed up with speeders running stop signs

DeBARY, Fla. - People living along a 2-mile stretch of Shell Road in DeBary are angry that drivers continue to speed down the street and run right through stop signs in their neighborhood.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is doing traffic enforcement along the busy road, but neighbors say more needs to be done.

One man posted dash-cam video on the DeBary neighborhood Facebook page of a near crash that he had with a driver who ran a stop sign. Mickey Asbury lives on the corner of S. Shell Road and Lake Drive and says so far this year, he has seen three crashes caused by drivers speeding and running stop signs.

"You stand out here and try to tell them to slow down and stop," said Asbury. "And they ignore you and keep right on going," he said.

Olexiy Guzman, who posted the dash-cam video on social media, said he's lucky he and his kid weren't the fourth crash.

"If I had been driving 2 miles (per hour) faster, my kid could have been hurt," Guzman said. "A dude came up and around the corner going, like, 80 mph and tried to hit me," said Brendan Pasquarello who lives on Shell Road. "I literally had to jump out of the way of the car."

He and his mom said they're most worried about all the children who run and play outside in their neighborhood.

"I'm more worried about my nieces playing in the backyard," Pasquarello said.

"I've seen accidents, I've seen them drive in my yard," said Cindy Cruz, who lives next door.

Cruz said she complained to the mayor of DeBary and officials put a stop sign close to her home, but she thinks more needs to be done.

"They need to do something. They need to either put another sign or the bumps in the road, something to slow them down," Cruz said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies have run radar in the area 11 times in the past month in an effort to address the speeding concerns.

"I walk the streets with my grandchildren and we have to jump off the road because cars fly," Cruz said.

"Someone's going to get killed," Asbury said. "People need to slow down."



