Daytona Beach police try to ID woman with fractured skull

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are trying to identify a woman who suffered a fractured skull in a Thursday night crash.

The crash was reported at 9:27 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Nova Road near Clearwater Road.

Daytona Beach police said the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a blue 2005 Hyundai heading south on Nova Road.

The victim was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition with a skull fracture and bleeding in her brain, police said.

Investigators are attempting to verify her identity and contact her relatives.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured, police said.

