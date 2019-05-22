Daytona Beach Shores police patrol vehicle involved in crash

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - No one was injured when a Daytona Beach police officer and a college student were involved in a crash Wednesday morning, officials said.

Lt. Michael Fowler said the officer was on the way to assist two other officers who were involved in a fight with two suspects.

While the officer was leaving the department with the patrol vehicle's lights and sirens activated, a University of Florida student was pulling out of a condo and her car hit the patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Officials said both vehicles were making a left turn at the time of the crash. No one was injured.

State Road A1A from Bellemead Drive to Van Avenue was closed until shortly before noon.

