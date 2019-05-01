DeLand man, 72, struck, killed while walking on road

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old DeLand man was struck and killed early Wednesday while walking on a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Robert Jacobs was struck around 4:18 a.m. on U.S. 92 near Stone Street in Volusia County, the FHP said.

According to troopers, a 29-year-old North Carolina woman was driving a 1997 Buick Century east on U.S. 92 and hit Jacobs. The driver said she did not see the man walking in the road, according to the FHP.

Jacobs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, the FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: ClickOrlando.com initially identified the victim as a woman. We apologize for the error.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.