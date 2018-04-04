DeLand man struck by car while walking his bike, FHP says

DeLAND, Fla. - A 55-year-old DeLand man was struck and seriously injured Wednesday while walking his bike, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said David Coffin was injured in the crash, which was reported at 6:45 a.m. on Euclid Avenue at Fairfield Avenue.

The FHP said a 22-year-old Deltona man was driving a 2013 Chevrolet four-door west on Euclid Avenue and struck Coffin, who was walking his bike eastbound in the westbound lane.

Coffin, who was thrown into a grassy area, was taken to a hospital, troopers said.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

